Kudus Mohammed named in Men's CAF team of 2022

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named in the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFS) Men's CAF team of 2022.



Kudus made the list alongside some of the very best on the continent including, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Vincent Aboubakar, and Achraf Hakimi.



Morocco had the most players, 5, on the list due to their historic semi-final feat at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Kudus had a memorable year despite a slow start. The 22-year-old began the year with an injury that kept him out of the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon.



However, he made a strong comeback ending the year on a high.



He has been remarkable since the start of the 2022/2023 season, scoring 4 goals and providing two assists in 6 games in the Champions League group stages and winning two man-of-the-match awards.



In the Eredivisie, he netted 5 goals in 15 games and had 11 goals contribution in all competitions before the World Cup started in November.



He continued his fine form on the world stage, scoring two goals in three games and winning one man-of-the-match award.



Mohammed Kudus has since been on the radar of some top European Clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, and Manchester United amongst others.



Below is the IFFHS Men's CAF team of 2022:



Yassine Bounou (GK)



Achraf Hakimi



Romain Saiss



Kalidou Koulibaly



Ali Maaloul



Sofyan Amrabat



Azzedine Ounahi



Mohammed Kudus



Mohammed Salah



Vincent Aboubakar



Sadio Mane









