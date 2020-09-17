Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Kudus Mohammed misses out on Golden Boy award, Boadu and Hudson-Odoi make final 40-man shortlist

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ajax youngster, Kudus Mohammed, has been dropped from the final 40-man shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award, but Myron Boadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi made the cut.



The former Right to Dream Academy player was part of the final 60-man shortlist before it was pruned to forty players.



The Award is given to the best player in Europe below the age of 21 and was introduced in 2003 by Italian newspaper Tuttosport.



Rafael van der Vaart was the first winner 17 years ago and the former Tottenham Hotspur man was followed by Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero.



In recent times, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe and Matthijs de Ligt have all won the award.



Below is the list of the players who made the list:



Marley Ake (Marseille), Adil Aouchiche (PSG), Benoît Badiashile (Monaco), Mitchel Bakker (PSG), Myron Boadu (AZ), Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), Rayan Cherki (Lyon), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Sergino Dest (Ajax), Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan)



Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Amine Gouiri (Lyon), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Mohamed Amine Ihattaren (PSV), Ozan Muhammed Kabak (Schalke 04), Dejan Kulusevski (Parma, Juventus).



Tanguy Kouassi (PSG, Bayern Munich), Fábio Silva (FC Porto), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg), Tomás Tavarez (Benfica), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Ferrán Torres (Valencia FC), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Jonathan David (La Gantoise).



Tomas Esteves (FC Porto), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Rafael Camacho (Sporting CP), Marcos Antonio Marin (Dinamo Zagreb), Michael Karbownik (Legia Warsaw), Silva Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid), Christos Tzolis (PAOK), Vladyslav Supriaha (FC Dynamo Kyiv), Dennis Borkowski (RB Leipzig), Marco Carnesecchi (Trapani, Atalanta).

