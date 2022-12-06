Kudus Mohammed looks more like an attacker to me - Ajax Coach Alfred Schreuder

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder has insisted that Ghana star Mohammed Kudus looks more of an attacker than a midfielder.



The 22-year-old excelled at the World Cup despite the Black Stars' early exit from the tournament in the Asian country.



The former FC Nordjaelland star who had a magnificent debut World Cup scored two goals and provided an assist in three matches.



Kudus has been deployed as a false number 9 at the Dutch giants this season and has flourished.



In an interview, Alfred Schreuder asserted it is nice to see the in-form midfielder scoring goals at the Mundial for his country, saying he looks more like an attacker than a midfielder.



"It is nice to see that Mohammed has also scored his goals for Ghana. He already did that for us before the World Cup," he said.



"I said from the start that he looks more like an attacker to me, who is very difficult to defend. This is partly because we have a lot of good midfielders."



Kudus Mohammed has become a subject of interest for several clubs following his outstanding performance for the Black Stars at the World Cup.