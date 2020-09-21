Soccer News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Kudus Mohammed looks forward to Ajax's next game against Vitesse

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has already switched his attention to the next game against Vitesse Arnhem after his excellent display against Waalwijk on his debut.



The 20-year-old was voted Man of the Match after his outstanding performance on Sunday as Ajax dismantled Waalwijk 3-0 at the Johan Cryuff Arena.



Despite his magnificent display in his first competitive appearance for the Dutch giants, Kudus is not getting carried away and looks forward to the next encounter against Vitesse.



The 19-year-old was instrumental in the midfield for the Netherlands giants with silky and intriguing displays.



Dusan Tadic opened the scoring after ten minutes.



Zakaria Labyad and Lisandro Martinez added the other goals to seal the second victory of the season.



Kudus joined Ajax this summer from Danish club FC Nordsjælland in a deal worth around €9.5 million.

