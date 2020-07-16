Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kudus Mohammed is destined to reach the top- FC Nordsjælland Chief

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Sporting Director of FC Nordsjælland, Jan Laursen has said newly-signed Ajax Amsterdam midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is destined to reach the highest level in the game.



Mohammed signed a five-year deal with the capital-based giants in a deal worth €9 million from FC Nordsjaelland.



The 19-year-old is expected to replace Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech who joined the Blues this month.



“Kudus’ journey and development with us has been fantastic. A huge gift must be given to Kudus himself and to the many coaches, staff members and teammates who have contributed to the big step he is now ready to take."



“That the choice ends up falling on Ajax is the result of a very long and thorough process where they have followed him closely and they have been really thorough and laid out a plan for him so that his development can continue and we hopefully all will could see him realize the enormous potential of the future."



“It is no coincidence that Kudus has reached where he is now and that he could strike so quickly in FCN and Denmark. His time at the Right to Dream academy has shaped him into the strong player and strong man he is today, and the many tournaments he played with his future teammates in FC Nordsjælland at our joint international academy have had a great impact on, that he felt welcome and ready to perform both humanly and as a football player."



Mohammed netted 11 goals in 25 appearances for the Wild Tigers in the just ended Danish Super League.



He also scored on his debut for the Black Stars against South Africa back in November.

