Kudus Mohammed explains his ‘Wakanda’ goal celebrations

New Ajax FC signing Kudus Mohammed has shed light on the inspiration behind his iconic goal celebrations.



The player is notable for scoring beautiful goals; however his goal celebrations have also caught the attention of many of his followers.



Upon switching camp from FC Nordsjaelland to his new home in Amsterdam, the 19 year old who has penned a 5 year deal with AFC Ajax has been officially speaking to the club’s media.



In the interview, Kudus Mohammed was quizzed about his ‘Wakanda Salute’ goal celebrations.



The Wakanda Salute became popular after its use in the Hollywood blockbuster movie, The Black Panther.



Watch Kudus explain why he does the celebrations after scoring a goal in the video below









