Kudus Mohammed exchanges jerseys with compatriot Kofi Kyereh after UEFA Europa League

Ghanaian duo Kudus Mohammed and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh met up after West Ham United defeated SC Freiburg 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 5 at the Europa-Park Stadion.



Kudus was handed a starting berth by Coach David Moyes and lasted until the 80th minute when he was substituted for Algerian international Saïd Benrahma.



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh did not make the match day squad following his injury. Kofi Kyereh sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) when he joined SC Freiburg from St. Pauli in the 2022/23, where he made only 12 appearances and scored 2 goals.



However, Kofi Kyereh is expected to return to the field in no time as he has commenced slight training with the time.



Brazilian forward Lucas Paqueta opened the scoring for West Ham United as early the 6th minute but Freiburg responded minutes into the second half when Roland Sallai drew level for the hosts in the 49th minute.



In the 66th minute Nayef Aguerd scored what proved to be the final and match winner for West Ham United to record their second win in the Europa League.



Kudus has been named in Black Stars 23-man squad for the international friendlies against Mexico and USA slated for Sunday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 18 in the United States respectively.



Kudus Mohammed has scored 2 goals in 2 games for West Ham in the Europa League but yet to register his name on the scorecard for the Hammers in the Premiership.





