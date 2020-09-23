Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Kudus Mohammed details his attributes; heaps plaudits on Andre Onana

Kudus Mohammed joined Ajax for a transfer fee worth €9 million

Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed has outlined his football attributes and showered adulation on 'super guy' Andre Onana.



Kudus has swiftly established himself at Dutch giants Ajax since joining on a five-year deal from FC Nordsjaelland.



The talented midfielder was adjudged the best player during the side's second round of the 2020/21 Dutch Eredivisie against RKC Waalwijk in which the Amsterdam-based giants won 3-0.



He granted an interview with the club's YouTube channel and took his time to define his characteristics.



"It's one of my strengths. I always want to have the ball to just have fun and enjoy, using my body flexibility to beat opponents."



"That's how I play football, I try to express myself. At the end of the day, you have enjoy yourself on the pitch."



Kudus has struck up a strong bond with Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana since arriving at the Johan Cruijff Arena this summer.



"Andre [Onana] is a super and nice guy. He guides and motivates me. Even before I signed my contract, he came over to speak to me and he keeps motivating me so I look up to him a lot," Kudus deduced.

