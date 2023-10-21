Kudus Mohammed close to a PL start - David Moyes confirms

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

West Ham United boss, David Moyes has hinted that Mohammed Kudus is close to making a start in the English Premier League.



The former Everton boss said ahead of their Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park later today.



The 23-year-old has made eight appearances for the Hammers since joining the club from Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax Amsterdam during the summer transfer window.



Despite his impressive performance in the Europa League. the Ghana international is yet to start a game in the Premier League.



Kudus netted his debut goal in the English topflight league after coming on as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.



“He is very close to playing,” he said, as quoted by whufc.com. “But to be fair to him, he was close when he arrived. Sometimes players come in at different levels of fitness and you need time to figure out where they are at, but Mo could play now and he has been playing.



“He’s been playing for Ghana and he came off the bench [against Newcastle] and made a brilliant impact for us, and that’s what we need. We need more than eleven players. We need a group of players who, when called on, can make a difference," he added.