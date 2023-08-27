Kudus Mohammed: Ajax midfielder completes medical ahead of €42m move to West Ham

Sports News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has completed his medical ahead of his move to English Premier League side West Ham United.



The 23-year-old arrived in London on Saturday to undergo his medical ahead of his switch from Dutch giants Ajax.



His remarkable performances for Ajax last season and the current one saw him linked to some top clubs in the ongoing transfer window.



West Ham won the race and negotiated a transfer fee of €41.5 million, with an additional €3 million in potential add-ons, while Ajax will retain a 10% sell-on clause.



West Ham manager David Moyes on Friday acknowledged the impending deal ahead of the club's clash against Brighton, stating, "He's not our player, but I did watch his hat-trick last night."



Kudus showcased his talent by scoring three goals for Ajax in their impressive 4-1 victory against Ludogorets during a Europa League qualifier.



It's important to note that Kudus had attracted interest from several prominent clubs, including Chelsea, earlier in this summer's transfer window. Brighton & Hove Albion had also reached a preliminary agreement to secure his services earlier this month.



Kudus has been in exceptional form, already contributing four goals and one assist in the current season, building upon his impressive tally of 17 goals in all competitions for Ajax in the previous season. The midfielder joined Ajax in 2020 from Nordsjaelland, signing a five-year deal. In April, he turned down a one-year contract extension, setting the stage for his imminent move to West Ham.



