Kudus: Ajax Amsterdam starlet resumes training after Ghana friendlies

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Source: goal.com
Ajax Amsterdam attacker Mohammed Kudus has resumed training with the Eredivisie club, just a day after Ghana ended a double-header of international assignment without him due to injury.
He could feature for Erik ten Hag's outfit in Sunday's Dutch league meeting with Heerenveen.
Following a positive introduction to national team football last year and a promising start to life in the Netherlands following a summer transfer from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland, Kudus was unsurprisingly called up by Ghana for friendlies against Mali and Qatar on October 9 and 12 respectively.
The 20-year-old was, however, denied from travelling by his club on fitness grounds, much to the dismay of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) who insisted on having the player in camp for an independent assessment.
Ghana ultimately lost 3-0 to Mali on Friday, and then thrashed Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar 5-1 on Monday in friendly games played in Antalya, Turkey.
The matches, the first for new Ghana head coach CK Akonnor since his reign began in January, were part of the Black Stars' preparations ahead of the resumption of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in November where the West Africans take on Sudan in a double-header.
???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/3OtgD2v4Zc— Kudus Mohammed ???? (@KudusMohammedGH) October 13, 2020
