Kudus 8, Painstil 5: Check out the 2023 record of Ghana’s attacking players for Angola games

Sports News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Black Stars head into the upcoming international break with enough power in the attack.



The 25-man squad announced by manager Chris Hughton for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations games against Angola consists of strikers and forwards who are on decent scoring form and have had consistent game time.



Among the 10 strikers or forwards invited, five of them, despite consistent games, are yet to score in 2023. However, the remaining five have scored a combined 19 goals.



The Black Stars will play Angola over two legs. They will host Black Antelopes in the first leg on March 23, 2023, before the second leg on March 27, 2023.



Here are the 2023 numbers of all the forwards' called up by Chris Hughtn for the Angola games



Joseph Paintsil - 5 goals



The 2022/2023 season has been one of the best for Paintsil. He has been involved in 24 goals(12 goals, 12 assists).



It's already a season to remember for him as he has been key for Genk. In 2023 he has scored 5 goals, continuing where he left off last year.



Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) - 0



Jordan Ayew is on a dry spell this season. The Crystal Palace winger has scored one goal this season and is yet to find the back of the net in 2023.



Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade) - 1



Red Star Belgrade winger, Osman Bukari has scored 3 goals in 2023 which take his goal tally for the season to 10 in all competitions. He has also provided 7 assists this season.



Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton FC) - 0



Southampton winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana just like other Ghanaian players who secured a move in January transfer, is waiting on his debut goal for the club.



The 20-year-old struggled at Stade Renne in the French Ligue 1 before the transfer. He scored one goal and provided two assists before his move.



Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV) - 2,



Hamburger SV forward, Randsford Yeboah has scored 2 goals in 2023. In total, he has 9 goals in 29 games this season.



Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam) - 8



Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is the highest-scoring Ghanaian in Europe with 18 goals in all competitions.



In total, he has 23 goals involvement this season. He has scored 8 goals in 2023 making him the highest-scoring Ghanaian this year.



Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest) - 0



Nottingham Forest forward, Andre Ayew still awaits his first goal for the club since joining in January 2023.



Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge) - 0



Kamal Sowah after a good start to the season has had a dip in his scoring form. His last goal dates back to October 2022.



He is yet to score in the league but has scored 2 goals in the UEFA Champions League.



Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) - 0



Athletic Club striker, Inaki Williams is now on a 19-game goal drought. He has not scored since October but has provided three assists in the process.



Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth) - 3



Antoine Semenyo is yet to net his debut goal for Bournemouth since joining them in January.



The former Bristol City striker scored three goals in January before completing his move.



