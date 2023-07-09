Kudjoe Fianoo eyes Asante Kotoko CEO role

Sports News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former AshantiGold Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kudjoe Fianoo, has expressed his openness to joining Asante Kotoko as CEO, if approached.



Fianoo said he would consider the opportunity and work for the club if he had the strength and an official offer was made by Manhyia, the traditional council that oversees the affairs of Asante Kotoko.



This comes at a time when Asante Kotoko has dissolved their board and management, with the expectation of appointing a new team to lead the club.



During an interview with Akoma FM, Fianoo emphasized the importance of respect between the management of Asante Kotoko and its fans.



“If I have the strength and an approach is made by Manhyia for me to become the CEO of Asante Kotoko, why not, I will consider it and work for Kotoko," he said.



“If the management of Kotoko gives maximum respect to the fans and the fans also give absolute support to management and finally the club recruits quality players, I’m confident that the team (Kotoko) will rise again.”