Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kudjoe Fianoo appointed as Great Olympics Executive Director

GHALCA Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo

Accra Great Olympics FC has appointed Mr. Kudjoe Finaoo as their Executive Director ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) boss was early this year named to be part of a 10-member board to lead the club.



However, he has now been given the role of Executive Director.



"We wish to bring to the attention of the General public that at a meeting of Shareholders of Accra Great Olympics football club held on 9th March 2020, Mr Kudjoe Fianoo has been appointed as an Executive Director of the club," an excerpt from the public notice from Great Olympics stated.



"He has been tasked with the duty of restructuring the administration of the club as well as liaising with the technical team."



"Mr Fianoo brings on board a wealth of experience in football administration in Ghana."



Olympics await the start of the new Ghana Premier League campaign which has been scheduled to start on November 13, 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.