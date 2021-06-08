Krystal Palace thrash Okyeman Planners in Eastern clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: GNA

Akosombo-based Division One side Krystal Palace humiliated fellow Eastern Region Division One side Okyeman Planners 3-1 in matchday 23 in the ongoing National Division league played at the Akotex Park Akosombo.



The home team took the lead through David Asare in the 21st minute of the game, ensuring that the first half of the game went their way.



Krystal Palace increased their tally to two through Desmond Awuah in the 53rd minute to put his side in a comfortable lead.



The host team, after pressing for more goals were rewarded in the 86th minute when Paul Yanney added another goal to make the scoreline 3-0.



However, the away team Okyeman Planners pulled a consolation goal through Isaac Yeboah to make the scoreline 3-1.



Krystal Palace after the victory have increased their points to 33 and is firmly positioned on the 16 team league table in zone three, while, Okyeman Planners still, hold on to their 38 points after matchday 23.



A fan of Krystal Palace, Ishmael Tetteh who spoke to GNA after the game congratulated the team for the performance and encouraged the players to strive hard to attain success for the club, indicating that their dream is to play in the premier league.