Kotoku Royals coach hopeful of surviving relegation

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoku Royals head coach, John Eduafo has said his side has not given up on surviving relegation yet.



Kotoku Royals are having an underwhelming debut season in the Ghana Premier League as they sit bottom of the table with five games remaining.



Edufo believes that until the last game of the season is played, there is still hope for survival.



"Until we play our last game, I will not and will never accept the fact that we can't survive until we play our last game. We are taking it game by game. We have picked a point. We're looking forward for the next game that is coming," he said after his side's draw against Aduana.



"I'm somebody, I don't give up early until the last end until all is over then I can really accept it but once the race is still on course I'll still look up, get up, prepare well, and face the matches ahead of me."



The newcomers held league leaders Aduana Stars to a one-all draw in a matchday 29 fixture at the Cape Coast Stadium on Monday, May 1, 2023.



They salvaged a point from the game thanks to Prince Dogbe's 90th-minute strike to pull parity after Isaac Mintah had given Aduana the lead inside the 70th minute.



The draw means Kotoku Royals still occupy the rock bottom of the table with 23 points after 29 matches.





EE/KPE