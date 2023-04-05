Kotoku Royals avoiding relegation will be my greatest achievement - Andy Kumi

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Kotoku Royals' striker, Francis Andy Kumi, has set a high target for himself in the ongoing Ghana Premier League. The player has revealed that he will consider this season as the best in his career if he can help his club avoid relegation.



Kotoku Royals, a newcomer to the Ghanaian top-flight league, have struggled throughout the campaign and currently occupies the last position on the league table. However, Kumi has been in red-hot form, scoring nine goals since joining the club in February.



Speaking to Ghanasportspage.com, the striker expressed his desire to help the team survive the drop, stating that it will be his biggest achievement if he can do so. He acknowledged that the season has been challenging, but he remains optimistic about the team's chances of survival.



“For now I will say no. It will be the best for me if only I am able to help Kotoku Royals to escape relegation and that’s my priority and my aim. It will be my biggest achievement if only I am able to do that."



Kumi, who previously played for Asante Kotoko and Bechem United, has been instrumental in Kotoku Royals' attack this season. The striker's impressive goal-scoring form has caught the attention of many, and he has proven to be a handful for opposition defenders.