Kotoko will play with a new mindset after European tour - IMC chairman

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko's triumph over arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak is not just a victory on the scoreboard but a testament to the team's newfound resilience, according to the Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua.



In a statement following the thrilling 3-2 win on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium, Nana Awua revealed that the team is gearing up for a significant shift in approach upon their return from a European tour during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Despite a poor start, Asante Kotoko seems to have turned the tide, and the chairman's optimism hints at a strategic evolution in the team's mindset as they navigate the challenges ahead.



"Asante Kotoko is undoubtedly winning the Ghana Premier League this year and in 2024, after we return from our European tour, we will be back stronger than ever with a new exposure, style, and mindset," Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua told Akoma FM.



"We are currently assembling a team, and since were starting from scratch with a mix of experienced and younger players things were not going to go well," he added.



The Porcupine Warriors will play Accra Great Olympics in their next league game.