Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Kotoko will forever be in my heart - Opoku

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku has expressed his gratitude to the Porcupine Warriors after a move to Algeria.



Kwame Opoku sealed a move to USM Algiers where he signed a four-and-a -half year contract with the North Africa outfit.



The 21-year old has eulogized Asante Kotoko in a tweet, saying the club will forever remain in his heart.



“Great club @AsanteKotoko_SC thank you for the believe, confidence they had in me and the exposure they gave me. kotoko will forever remain in my heart. One day we will meet again,” he tweeted.



The former Nkoranza Warriors attacker scored 7 goals in 15 Ghana Premier League games.



