Kotoko will bounce back - Franck Etouga to supporters amid winless run

Former Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga, has expressed his confidence in the ability of the Porcupine Warriors to bounce back from their winless streak.



The Porcupines Warriors who are 11th on the Ghana Premier League table have suffered seven defeats and two draws in their last nine matches.



Cameroonian striker Etouga who was once on the books of the club, has expressed the belief that the Porcupine Warriors will bounce back from their defeats.



He urged the fans not to give up on Prosper Ogum Narteh’s team and continue to support them.



“I just want all the supporters to stay calm, and I beg them not to neglect the team because this team is one of the best in Africa. It will never, ever go down,” Etouga said in an interview with scasantekotoko.com.



The former Ghana Premier League top scorer revealed that he monitors the club and is aware of their current situation.



“I have been monitoring what is happening in Kotoko. Even though I am not there, I still follow the club every week when they play, and I can see that they are going through a difficult situation, but I want to encourage my former teammates to take responsibility and make things better.”



Etouga won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with Kotoko and also won the top scorers award with 21 goals.



Egyptian Premier League club El Gouna have sent the striker on loan to Al Masry.



