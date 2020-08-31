Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Kotoko will be the biggest club in Africa - CEO declares as club celebrate 85th birthday

CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Ghana’s biggest football club Asante Kotoko’s Chief Executive Officer has lauded the club as it commemorate its 85th birthday today.



Nana Yaw Amponsah who was recently appointed into his role by the Board of Asante Kotoko believes the club must reflect of the significant achievement chalk on the African continent in the past that made them the club of the century and more importantly focus on how to get the club back to the heights it belongs in the future.



Nana Yaw Amponsah was thankful to the owner of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II and the fans for their massive support over the years.



Asante Kotoko has won the Ghana Premier League on 23 occasions, 9 FA cup trophies, 2 Africa Championship trophies amongst others in their trophy cabinet.





