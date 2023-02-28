Kotoko will approach our game like 'wounded tigers' - Bechem United Coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle has said that Asante Kotoko will approach their Ghana Premier League round 19 match like "wounded tigers".



The game, which takes place on Wednesday, will see the two sides battle it out for second place in the league.



Asante Kotoko have had a tough week after being knocked out of the MTN FA Cup by Aduana, and will be looking to redeem themselves in the upcoming game.



However, Mingle believes that his team will not be an easy opponent for the visitors.



Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Mingle said, "We are approaching it like any other league game. I do not want to put any pressure on my boys by doing any extraordinary preparation."



He added, "It will be a very tough match. Kotoko will come like wounded tigers because they have lost two games on a row but they are meeting a team called Bechem United.



"It is going to be very tough for them. You can’t just walk over Bechem United like that. They will not get it on a silver platter, the better side with luck will win."



Bechem United are currently in second place in the Ghana Premier League, while Asante Kotoko are in third.



