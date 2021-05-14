Kotoko was not better than us – Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson after defeat

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ebusua Dwarfs coach, Ernest Thompson Quartey believes the Porcupine Warriors were not the better side despite the defeat on Thursday, May 14, 2021.



Asante Kotoko came from behind to beat the Cape Coast-based club 2-1 on home turf on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League.



Dennis Nkrumah Korsah opened the scoring with a sublime goal before Emmanuel Gyamfi restored parity and subsequently with the winner after scoring twice.



Speaking after the game, the coach insisted his side does not deserve to lose and has therefore blamed his shot-stopper for the defeat.



“Kotoko was an ordinary side, there weren’t better than us it was the howler by the goalkeeper, another howler. You see it hurts when this thing happens, it makes you feel sad because with all the hard work and the goalkeeper gives away such a cheap ball, it’s very disheartening.”



“It’s rather unfortunate that it had to end this way because as much as he did some saves in the game a goalkeeper of his stature shouldn’t have let, we should have won the game in the first half,” he said.