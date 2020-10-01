Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Kotoko turn to Kenyan star after $500k Asamoah Gyan demand – Reports

Kotoko are reportedly interested in Allan Wanga

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are not relenting in their pursuit for a star name in their squad with reports now linking them to Kenyan striker, Allan Wanga.



The Porcupines, as per reports have turned their attention to the Kenyan forward after Asamoah Gyan demanded a staggering $500,000 before joining them.



It is being speculated that some elements within the Kotoko board have proposed Allan Wanga as a cheaper alternative to Asamoah Gyan.



Asempa FM reports that CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah is resisting pressures from certain persons to sign the striker.



While the goal-scoring record of Wanga appeals to the CEO, he is unwilling to negotiate with the striker as his age signifies that he is at the twilight of his career.



The 34-year-old is also said to be asking for a figure which Nana Yaw Amponsah considers to be astronomical.



Kotoko have reportedly reserved two spots in their team for star players who will drive the club’s brand and also push supporters to stadiums.



They have been linked with Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari with both players expressing interest in joining the club.



The Muntari reports have died down in the past few weeks as the club has entered negotiations with Gyan.



Kotoko are however mulling over a deal for the 34-year-old who wants $500,000 before signing for them.



Meanwhile Kotoko have completed the signing of Emmanuel Keyekeh from Karela United.



The midfielder, according to coach Maxwell Konadu is the first of many arrivals expected at the club.





