Kotoko turn attention to Karela United fixture after ASEC Mimosas defeat

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Kumasi-based side, Asante Kotoko have turned focus to their game against Karela United after the defeat to ASEC Mimosas on Tuesday afternoon.



The Ghanaian giants lost the President's Cup game to the Ivorian side in a game played in the presence of President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara.



In the game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, ASEC Mimosas had too much firepower and cruised past Asante Kotoko with a 2-1 win to be crowned champions.



After missing out on the silverware, Asante Kotoko have today turned attention from that defeat to their next game against Karela United.



That game will be the Week 20 fixture of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Currently second on the league table, the Porcupine Warriors are targeting victory to pile pressure on the team leading the pile.



The game between Karela United and Asante Kotoko will be played on Saturday, March 9.