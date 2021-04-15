Kotoko train on Fadama artificial turf ahead of Great Olympics meeting

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have trained at the Fadama Artificial turf today as they look to complete preparations for the match against Great Olympics on Friday, April 16, 2021.



Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the team from Kumasi have arrived in Accra today ahead of their matchday 20 encounters of the Ghana Premier League against the Dade Boys.



With the fixture expected to provide a stern test for the Reds, players have trained extensively since Monday led by head coach Mariano Barreto and his assistants.



Having arrived in Accra, the team as part of plans has held a light training session at the Fadama Artificial turf.



Players looked in shape and will be expected to give their all tomorrow to propel the team to enjoy triumph at the end of the contest against Great Olympics.



Watch a short clip of Asante Kotoko’s training at the Fadama Artificial turf below:



