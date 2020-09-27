Sports News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko to start training on Wednesday after mandatory coronavirus tests

Kotoko players will be tested tomorrow

Asante Kotoko will commence training on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 for the new season scheduled to start in November.



This will be two days after all players and the technical crew have been cleared by mandatory COVID-19 tests.



On Monday, the contingent will undergo the tests and the results expected to be known by Tuesday, 29 September 2020.



Asante Kotoko will be preparing for their 2020/21 CAF Champions League preliminary round qualifiers in November.



The Porcupine Warriors are reported to have bolstered their squad for the season but no names confirmed by the club.



New Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah and his management have vowed to improve things at the club.

