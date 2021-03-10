Sports News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kotoko to sign Bofoakwa Tano goal monger Takyi Welbeck as replacement for Kwame Opoku

Takyi Welbecks formerly played for Nkoranza Warriors

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, are set to sign prolific goal scorer, Takyi Welbeck, as a replacement for striker Kwame Opoku.



The former Nkoranza Warriors striker has this season been the best player for the Porcupine Warriors where he has scored most of their goals.



With his stellar performances, Kwame Opoku has attracted interest from Algerian side USM Alger and is now expected to seal a move to the club by the close of the week.



With his imminent move expected to weaken Asante Kotoko, the club has decided to bring in a new forward.



According to reliable sources, the Reds have identified lethal forward Takyi Welbeck as a perfect fit.



The club is believed to have made contact with Bofoakwa Tano and now working to secure the services of the young striker on a three-year deal.



This season, Takyi has scored 9 goals after featuring in 11 matches for the Division One League side.