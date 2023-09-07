Kotoko to face Nsoatreman in pre-season friendly at Baba Yara Stadium

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC are set to face off in a pre-season friendly match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.



Both clubs are intensifying their preparations for the upcoming football season, and this friendly encounter will provide a valuable opportunity to assess their squads.



Kotoko, who have been in Beposo for pre-season training for several weeks, have engaged in several friendly matches to fine-tune their squad. During this period, they played four matches against notable lower-division sides, recording two wins and two draws.



The victories came against Cornerstones FC and Asekem FC with scores of 6-1 and 1-0, respectively. The two drawn games were against Kharis Academy and PAC Academy, the current Ashanti Regional Division Two champions.



On the other hand, Nsoatreman FC recently returned from Samreboi, where they participated in the Nsenkyire Cup, organised by Samartex Company Limited.



Despite their best efforts, Maxwell Konadu's men failed to secure a victory in the tournament, registering two draws and one loss, with the defeat coming against the eventual winners, Berekum Chelsea.