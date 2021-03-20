You are here: HomeSports2021 03 20Article 1209934

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kotoko to engage Kumasi Ebony in a friendly on Saturday

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have announced that they will play a friendly match against Kumasi Ebony on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

The Ghana Premier League record holders have been training amid the season break as they eye a strong campaign in the second round of the football season.

As part of plans to have players in top form, the Porcupine Warriors have decided to play a few friendly matches.

On the back of successful talks, the club has today announced that they will play a friendly encounter against lower-tier side Kumasi Ebony.

The friendly will be played tomorrow morning at the team’s Adako Jachie training grounds.

The kick-off is at 09:00GMT.



