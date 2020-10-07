Sports News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Kotoko to battle it out in court with Club Consult Africa over Strike contract termination

Kit suppliers Strike is set to take a legal action against Asante Kotoko SC following the termination of their contract by the Ghanaian giants.



The Portugal-based sports apparel will drag the two-time African champions to court for breach of contract, insiders have told GHANAsoccernet.com.



The Porcupine Warriors announced an immediate termination of the contract on Wednesday October, 7 to pave way for a "befitting" kit sponsor to take over.



But the decision to part ways with the company unilaterally with a year left on the contract, could land the club in legal trouble with the kit manufacturing firm.



Asante Kotoko signed a three-year association partnership with Club Consult Africa - who is the representative of the kit manufacturers but has decided to part ways with them.



GHANAsoccernet.com can report that Strike will take legal action against the Kumasi-based side for the unilateral termination of the contract.





