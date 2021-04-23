Kotoko to appear in court for failing to compensate ex-coach Steve Polack after near-death accident

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Asante Kotoko will appear in court in May over the club’s failure to compensate former head coach Steve Polacka according to multiple reports.



The English tactician was part of the team’s contingent that was involved in an accident in 2017 while on their way back from Accra to Kumasi after a match against Inter Allies FC.



After four years, Coach Steve Polack and other victims of the accident who suffered various degrees of injuries have not been compensated even though it is understood that the club received an insurance package for the accident.



Disappointed and unhappy, the gaffer in the last few months has been on pre-trial hoping that Asante Kotoko will compensate him for the accident.



With the club constantly dragging its feet, the matter is now set to proceed to court next month.



“A few letters have been sent to the club over the last two years and the reply has always been the same. It doesn't matter which administration is there, it has always been the same answer and nothing comes out of it."



“For the new administration, we have given them time and nothing comes from it so it's going to court."



“Why would I forget it and move on when I am still having health issues. It does not make sense, I am still having physical and mental issues,” coach Steve Polack narrated in an interview with Gye Nyame FM.



Meanwhile, the coach has revealed that the first hearing for the case is scheduled for May 21, 2021.