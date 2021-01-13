Kotoko to add Cameroonian striker to Fabio Gama

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set to add a Cameroonian striker by name Alexander to their attacking options.



The striker has reportedly been training with Kotoko for the last few days as he strives to impress coach Johnson Smith and the technical team.





Alexander as he is called is a former striker of Dragon club de Yaounde and has been given a trial period at Kotoko.





Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, Alexander said: “I played for Dragon Yaounde and I am here for trials".





If successful, Alexander will join the likes of Kwame Poku and William Opoku Mensah as Kotoko’s attackers.





The mood in the team’s camp has been sent a notch higher after their 2-0 victory over Liberty Professionals in week 8 of the Ghana Premier League.



Kwame Poku bagged the two goals but the star of the game was Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama who was involved in the two goals scored.





Fans of the club have been waxing lyrical about the midfielder since his impressive debut.





But Gama has urged the fans to exercise some restraint as he works to Ghana’s game.



“I’m happy with my performance. This was my first start and I’m pleased but I still have to do more because I have to help the team. If I have to have a good career here, then I have to adapt. I will adapt.”, he said after the game.