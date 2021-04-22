You are here: HomeSports2021 04 22Article 1239784

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko talisman Fabio Gama tips Kwame Opoku to excel in Algeria

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku

Asante Kotoko talisman Fabio Gama has tipped former teammate Kwame Opoku to excel in Algeria.

Kwame Opoku left Asante Kotoko to join Algerian giants USM Algers after an explosive half-a-season with the Porcupine Warriors.

Opoku and Fabio Gama formed a good partnership at Kotoko, with the Brazilian serving the striker with one of the assists for his eight goals with the Reds.

"Kwame Opoku is a very good player. He will go far if he does the same he was doing at Asante Kotoko at his new club," Gama told Pure Sports.

Gama's tailored measured pass to Opoku for the opener against Liberty Professionals was his first assist in a Kotoko jersey, but the Brazilian reveals it's something they practiced at training.

"The pass I gave to Kwame Opoku resulted in a goal against Liberty Professionals was what we rehearse at training," said the Brazilian.

The 28-year-old has since been enjoying his time with Asante Kotoko, having scored twice and created two assists this season.

