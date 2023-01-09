Kotoko supporters express anger with players and management

Sports News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

It was an embarrassing spectacle at the Baba Yara Stadium yesterday when angry fans of Asante Kotoko verbally attacked their own players following their 0-0 drawn game against Great Olympics.



The angry fans had to wait at the stadium for hours after the match just to vent their spleen on the players for the abysmal performance they displayed on a day that they turned up in their numbers.



Their emergence attracted a spontaneous reaction from the fans who shouted and hooted them for disgracing them despite their unflinching support.



Kotoko could finish matchday 11 four points off the top spot after a disappointing performance saw them held to a 1-1 draw by Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.



Kotoko needed a late goal to stay in the top four and avoid defeat in Kumasi, where a victory would have propelled them to the league’s top spot.



