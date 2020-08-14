Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Kotoko striker William Opoku set to marry long-term girlfriend Becca

The Marriage ceremony between William and Becca will be held on September 12, 2020

Asante Kotoko forward, William Opoku Mensah, will tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Rebecca next month, according to a publication by Kyfilla.com.



The 24-year-old former Swope Park Rangers striker has fixed a September 12, 2020 date to marry his girlfriend.



Mensah joined Kotoko in January 2020 after returning to Ghana from the United States of America.



The marriage ceremony will be held at Anaji, a suburb in Takoradi of the Western Region on the aforesaid date.

