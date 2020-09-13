Sports News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Kotoko striker William Opoku Mensah marries pretty girlfriend

William Opoku Mensah with his wife Rebecca Krah

The good book says "It is not good for the man to be alone I will make a helper suitable for him and so Asante Kotoko striker William Opoku Mensah has found his helper.



He walked the aisle with his long time girlfriend Rebecca Krah on Saturday 12th September 2020, at Anaji a suburb of Takoradi.



It was attended by teammates, friends, supporters, family members of the bride and bridegroom and some members of the press.



He joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko on a free transfer from MLS side Sporting Kansas City after he failed to make the cut.



Opoku Mensah played for Karela before traveling to play in the USA and was on target two times for Kotoko in seven appearances before the 2019/2020 league season was truncated.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.