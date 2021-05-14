Kotoko striker Francis Andy Kumi joins ArthurLegacy sports management

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Asante Kotoko striker Francis Andy Kumi has signed up with renowned football agency ArthurLegacy Sports Management.



He joins an agency that is associated with a long list Ghanaian youngsters scattered abroad.



Kumi joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko from lower tier side Unistar Academy during the second round of the transfer window.



The 22-year-old striker has scored three goals in seven outings for the Ghana Premier League giants.



"I feel great, I chose ArthurLegacy Sports management because they have competent leaders who are genuinely in to help players," he said.



"I believe they can help me achieve my goals and objectives as one of the best strikers in the world."



He is the second Kotoko player to join the stables of ArthurLegacy with the other signee being Patrick Asmah.