Kotoko star Richmond Lamptey responds to calls for his inclusion in the Black Stars for 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko star Richmond Lamptey has broken his silence amid calls for his inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Top football personalities including SWAG boss, Kwabena Yeboah, Isaac Opeele Boateng, Charles Taylor and coach Michael Osei have advocated for the inclusion of Lamptey in the national team due to his swashbuckling performance for the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Lamptey's performance in Asante Kotoko's recent 3-2 victory over Hearts of Oak has caught the eye of many, who are calling for his inclusion in the AFCON squad.



He lighted the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday with his ball passing abilities when Kotoko defeated Hearts of Oak in the week 14 clash.



Speaking to the club’s media, the former Inter Allies midfielder opined he will not complacent following calls for his inclusion in the national team.



“I've heard calls for my inclusion in the Black Stars call up. But as a professional player, these things shouldn't get into your head but rather should encourage you to work harder so you bring out your best. I won't be swollen headed but I will keep working hard” he said.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to start on January 13 in Ivory Coast with Ghana playing Cape Verde, Mozambique and Egypt in the group stage.



Ghana coach Chris Hughton is expected to announce his squad this month for the upcoming tournament.