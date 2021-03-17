Sports News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Kotoko sign Brazilian Michael Vinicius

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Brazilian, Michael Vinicius Silva de Morais on a two-and-a-half-year deal.



The 27-year old attacker joins the Porcupine Warriors to bolster their attack for the second round of the Ghana Premier League which resumes on April 2.



The former Fluminense forward becomes the second Brazilian to join the Porcupine Warriors this season after Fabio Gama.



Vinicius has in the past played for Fluminense in Brazil, Linkoping City and Vasalunds IF in Sweden. He last played for Iwate Grulla Morioka in Japan before joining Kotoko.



