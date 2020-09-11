Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Kotoko shows Sam Adams the exit door less than a year into his contract

Midfielder, Sam Adams

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has severed ties with midfielder Sam Adams less than a year into his contract, information reaching footballghana.com has revealed.



The Ghana Premier League giants signed the former Aduana Stars man in December 2019 on a free transfer after excelling in training with the team.



During the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, Sam Adams could not convince Reds boss Maxwell Konadu and hence he only played a little role.



As the club prepares for the next football season, they have decided to get rid of some players. Today sources have confirmed that the veteran midfielder is one of such players.



His contracted has been terminated and will not be part of the Asante Kotoko team that competes on the local scene and in Africa when the 2020/2021 football season comes around.



Sam Adams, 30, leaves Asante Kotoko having spent just 8 months of his 2-year contract.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.