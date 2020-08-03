Sports News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Kotoko should be manage as a corporate entity – Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang

Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has encouraged the newly appointed board of directors of Asante Kotoko to run the club as a corporate entity.



According to Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, the Kumasi based club is not any ordinary team and for that matter, should be run with the highest standards possible.



He added that, the club deserves good managerial skills to ensure that they get back into good shape.



In an interview, the NSA Board chair said, “Kotoko should be manage as a corporate entity. It is so disappointing that the two most glamourous clubs in Ghana, Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are struggling, a big club like Hearts of Oak, do not have a pitch to train and I think it doesn’t speak well”



“I want the new board of Kotoko to come out with a different style to ensure continuity when they exit from the team. I travelled to Egypt and passed by Al Ahly club and I was so overwhelmed at the model they have structured for the club and that is why we are always following and giving them attention”.



“Kotoko board members should leave a legacy so that some years to come Ghana can boast of their achievements. Looking at how big Kotoko is, they should be given more attention where the smaller clubs will learn from them.”



“When you look at the big people rallying behind the club, they are not supposed to be where they are now at all. The club should be a role model for smaller clubs to learn from”, he said.

