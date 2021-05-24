Kotoko should adopt a rotation policy for their goalkeepers- Abubakari Damba

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Abubakari Damba has proposed that Asante Kotoko should adopt a rotation policy for its goalkeepers to ensure equal opportunities.



The Porcupine Warriors boast of three national team goalkeepers Razak Abalorah (Black Stars), Felix Annan (Black Stars) and Kwame Baah (Black Meteors) in their squad but only one has regular playing time.



Damba explained that due to the non-existence of the rotation policy the goalkeepers will likely turn rusty which may affect their national team call-ups.



Felix Annan who has been on the bench for a while lost his place in the national team as a result of lack of game time at club level.



Damba who was speaking on the club’s decision to drop Razak Abalorah from the goal post and it’s effect on his national team call up proposed the club should instead consider rotating the goalkeepers in order not to affect his Black Stars call-up.



“It’s why they have to considered rotating goalkeepers at this level in games so they will get the same opportunities”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.