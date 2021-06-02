Kotoko sever ties with Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Asante Kotoko have severed ties with Brazilian Michael Vinicius with the striker said to have returned to his native country.



Kotoko signed Vinicius on a two-year deal in March, but after scoring just two league goals, the club have released him.



Head coach Mariano Barretto revealed Vinicius’ exit on Wednesday after their MTN FA Cup victory against second-tier club Berkwai Youth Football Academy (BYFA).



“Michael Vinícius is no more with us. The club will make an official announcement on his exit in the coming days,” he told the media.



The tall attacker was one of three players brought in to replace the goals of Kwame Opoku after the striker left for Algeria before the start of the Ghana Premier League second round.



Kotoko are pushing to end the season with a double. They are second in the league and have reached MTN FA Cup round of 32, with Vinicius’ compatriot Fabio Gama on target in the win against BYFA.