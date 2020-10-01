Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko set to sign former Atalanta prodigy Patrick Asmah

Asmah is close to joining Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set to announce a deal with former Atalanta prodigy Patrick Asmah in the coming days.



The deal is expected to be announced after the player passes medical later this week.



The 24-year-old signed for Atalanta from B A United in 2015. However, injuries in the early days of career affected his chances of a smooth progression through the ranks in the Bergamo side.



Asmah had loan spells at Avellino and Salernitana and recently played in the Slovakia top flight for FC Senica where he figured prominently with three goals and five assists in 25 matches.



He was a key component of the Ghana U20 that participated at the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand in 2015. Patrick is under the management of ArthurLegacy Sports Agency.

