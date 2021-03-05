Sports News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Kotoko set to appoint ex-Real Madrid youth coach as new head coach

Former Real Madrid youth coach Kiko Martinez Lopez

Asante Kotoko is set to secure the services of former Real Madrid youth coach Kiko Martinez Lopez as the team's senior team head coach, information reaching footballghana.com has revealed.



The Ghanaian giants started the 2020/2021 football season with Coach Maxwell Konadu as the head coach.



On the back of a dry run, the gaffer was sacked with assistant Johnson Smith taking over. Due to the fact that the ex-Karela United manager does not have a CAF License A certificate, Abdul Gazale has been registered as the head coach for the Kumasi-based club.



On the hunt for a new head coach, reports say talks are far advanced to bring onboard a Spanish coach.



This is according to Africa football expert Nuhu Adams.



