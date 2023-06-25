Kotoko send best wishes to Danlad Ibrahim ahead OF Ghana-Congo U-23 AFCON CLASH

Sports News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have sent its best wishes to their goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and the Black Meteors at large ahead of their opening game against Congo in the U23 AFCON tournament in Morocco.



The shot-stopper was named among the 25 players for the U23 AFCON tournament in the North African country which kicked off on Saturday.



Ghana will play Congo in the other Group A encounter on Sunday at 3 pm local time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium.



Ahead of the game, the Porcupine Warriors have taken to social media to wish their goalkeeper and the Black Meteors at large well.



“Best of luck to our shot stopper and to the entire Black Meteors team as they begin their journey to Conquer Africa. We are behind you, go make us proud Danlad Ibrahim” the club wrote on Twitter.



The team have the aim of picking up one of the three available Olympic Games slots by finishing in the top three of the competition and hope to set the ball rolling on a high note on Sunday.



Ghana last featured in the men's football event of the Olympic Games in 2004 and are eager to end a nearly 20-year absence.





