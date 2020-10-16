Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kotoko saddened by Berekum Arsenals owner Alhaji Yakubu Moro's death

Asante Kotoko morns the death of Berekum Arsenals owner, Alhaji Yakubu Moro

Asante Kotoko says they are saddened by the death of Berekum Arsenals owner Alhaji Yakubu Moro.



The popular football administrator was confirmed dead on Friday, October, 16 after a short illness.



"We are saddened by the news of the painful demise of Alhaji Yakubu Moro. Alhaji until his demise was the President of Berekum Arsenal FC and an iconic figure in Ghana Football. Sir, May Allah grant you rest and everlasting peace," Kotoko wrote on their Twitter.



Under Alhaji Moro, Berekum Arsenal earned a promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 2000 and stayed on until 2013 where they got relegated.



In 2006, the Berekum club qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup but were eliminated in the second round by Angolan giants Petro Atletico.



They had eliminated Congolese side Diables Noirs in the first round of the competition.





We are saddened by the news of painful demise of Alhaji Yakubu Moro.



Alhaji until his demise was the President of Berekum Arsenal FC and an iconic figure in Ghana Football.



Sir , May Allah grant you rest and everlasting peace. ????????#AKSC #KotokoCares pic.twitter.com/bPvrqBIkK6 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 16, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.