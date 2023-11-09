Kotoko's experienced players are not working hard at training - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Sports News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has disclosed why he prefers playing young players over senior players in matches in the 2023/2024 season.



Coach Prosper Ogum has come under huge criticism as some fans have questioned why he no longer makes use of some experienced players in his squad since the team is struggling to win matches.



Addressing the concerns, the coach noted that the senior players don't put in much effort at training hence his decision to stick with the hard-working young players.



“Most of the senior players are not putting in much effort at training, and that’s the reason I start the young guys who were originally not supposed to start," Ogum said at the club's presser held on November 8 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



“Some have turned to politicians, and they always want to get playing time by going through their friends who are journalists. But that won’t work. If you are good, prove it at the training ground for everyone to see," he added.



The Porcupine Warriors have had a tough start to the season, managing just 10 points from a possible 27. Kotoko has 10 points, 2 wins, 3 defeats and 4 draws in 9 games.



Kotoko who are 14th on the league log, suffered their second consecutive defeat to Dreams FC a fortnight after losing to Nsoatreman FC.



