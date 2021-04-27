Kotoko's defeat to Medeama was hard to accept - CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Nana Yaw Amponsah, has admitted that losing to Medeama was a painful moment since he joined the club.



The Porcupine Warriors were tamed at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium by Medeama on matchday 21 in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



After taking the lead in the 14th minute through Emmanuel Gyamfi, Medeama reacted positively before the end of the first half.



Prince Opoku-Agyemang and Richard Boadu scored to seal all three points for the Tarkwa based side.



And according to the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate, losing to Yaw Preko's side was very painful for his team.



"Since joining Asante Kotoko, my painful moment is losing to Medeama SC in Obuasi," he told Kumasi based Opemsou FM.



The defeat leaves Asante Kotoko at the 2nd position with 35 points and will be hosted by Legon Cities in the matchday 22 games.